RANDALL, Sarah Ball On the morning of January 20th, 2020, Sarah Ball Randall passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. Sarah was born in San Diego, California to David Glenn and Ruthe Marie Ball on November 29th, 1986. She is survived by her husband of 9 1/2 years, Thomas Polk Randall V, son of Tommy and Kit, three siblings Leah, Kelly and Ali Ball, and two English Springer Spaniels -- Bucket the Brave and Bernie the Bold. Sarah received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southwestern University in 2010 and began working towards her MBA from St. Edward's University in 2015. Sarah will be remembered as an affirming and engaged listener, a tenacious fighter, a curious adventurer, and an incredibly kind and compassionate person, deeply respected and loved by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: https://compassioncantwait.org/how-we-help/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020