Sarah Jane Cooper
1940 - 2020
COOPER, Sarah Jane Sarah Jane Cooper, of Austin, Texas passed away at the age of 80 on October 16, 2020. Sarah was born in San Angelo, Texas to J.T. and Ethel Powell on May 20, 1940. She married Dewey Lee Cooper on February 21, 1963 and together they had 4 children. Sarah spent the majority of her life as a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children, spending time with her grandchildren and living on the lake. Her smile was infectious, and she was loved by many. Sarah is survived by her husband, Dewey Lee Cooper of Austin, Texas. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. Her son, Cody Cooper and wife Christi and their children, Skylar and Dylan of Cedar Park, Texas; her daughter, Cindy Dixon and son Aaron of Austin, Texas; her son, Duff Cooper and his sons Drew and Tyler of Manchaca, Texas; her son Stuart Cooper and wife Julie and their three girls, Harley, Darbey and Calley of Austin, Texas. She is survived by her sister Kathy Reyna of Austin, Texas. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, J.T. and Ethel Powell; her sister Frances Guest; her brother Jim Powell; and her brother Clayborne Powell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in her name. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11AM at the Harrell Funeral Home of Austin at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas 78745. Reception will follow at 1820 Graveyard Point Road, Austin, Texas 78734. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial Gathering
1820 Graveyard Point Road
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
