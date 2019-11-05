|
HOBBS, Sarah Jane Smith Sarah Jane Smith Hobbs, 79, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Odette Louise McComb Smith and Lester Carl Smith. Sarah Jane graduated from Roy Miller High School where she met the love of her life, Jerry Chilton Hobbs. They married in 1959, and remained devoted spouses until Jerry's death in 2000. Sarah Jane loved reading good books, playing with her precious corgis and various parakeets, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Rebecca Jane and Kevin Bailey, Roxanne Venise and David Boruff, and Courtland Whitney Hobbs. Along with her children, she will be missed by her sister, Sammie Grace Aring, and brother, Robert Carl Smith, her 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 6 nieces and nephews. Services for Sarah Jane will be held on Tuesday, November 5. A visitation will begin at 11:00am, followed by a celebration of life service at noon, and graveside service at 1:00pm. A reception will follow. All services will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 6300 William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sarah Jane's favorite charity, Smile Train: www.smiletrain.org/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019