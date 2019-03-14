|
MILLER, Sarah Sarah Miller, 83, Austin, died Saturday, March 9th. She was born in Austin, TX on March 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Willie Mae and Willie Wilson. The Celebration of her Life Service will be1 PM on Saturday, March 16th at Peaceful St. James Baptist Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, March 15th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Miller family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019