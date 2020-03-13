Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Olivia Hyde McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Olivia Hyde McLaughlin Obituary
MCLAUGHLIN, Sarah Olivia Hyde 3-17-1974 -- 2-1-2020 Sarah passed away unexpectedly in her Austin, TX home the morning of February 1, 2020. Born in Dallas, TX she is survived by her daughter Abbie Kingsbury of Salt Lake City, granddaughter Iris Kingsbury, mother Shannon Raus and siblings Forrest Hyde, Missy Hyde and Alicia Wilson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sarah grew up in Austin and has an amazing group of friends who loved and supported her. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed by all.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -