MCLAUGHLIN, Sarah Olivia Hyde 3-17-1974 -- 2-1-2020 Sarah passed away unexpectedly in her Austin, TX home the morning of February 1, 2020. Born in Dallas, TX she is survived by her daughter Abbie Kingsbury of Salt Lake City, granddaughter Iris Kingsbury, mother Shannon Raus and siblings Forrest Hyde, Missy Hyde and Alicia Wilson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sarah grew up in Austin and has an amazing group of friends who loved and supported her. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed by all.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2020