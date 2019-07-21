FLORES, Sarah P. Sarah P. Flores, age 88, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio on May 7, 1931 to Cecil Paine, Sr. and Annie (Garcia) Paine. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Annie Enderle, Josephine Torres and Elizabeth Paine; brothers, Albert Paine, Cecil Paine, Tom Paine and Eddie Paine. Sarah is survived by her loving family: Diana Cortez and husband Gilbert; son, Manny Flores and his wife Janice; granddaughters, Monique Cortez and Anica Santillan and husband Bobby, Jessica Flores Davis and husband Luke, Caitlin Flores, great grandsons, Bobby and Brayden Santillan and Sarah's sister Beatrice Quevedo. Sarah was raised on Martin Street and attended Ira Ogden Elementary School, Irving Middle School and graduated from Fox Tech in 1950. While attending middle school.she met the love of her life, Manuel L. Flores, Sr. They dated through High School. Upon graduating she married the day after Christmas when Manuel was home from Naval leave in 1951. While in High School Sarah worked part time at Grand Rapids furniture. She later transitioned to Bell Furniture in Downtown San Antonio. She took a long break from work to raise her two children and returned to work in 1964. She worked at the Children's Service Bureau and United Way Agency until her retirement in 1995. Sarah had been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church since 1969 and upon her retirement she focused more deeply on her faith and church community. She was a member of the church for over 50 years and a very active member of the Guadalupanas. She gave much of her time, talent and treasure to her Catholic faith and her St. Paul's community. Sarah enjoyed frequent and regular visits to see her great grandsons; Little Bobby and Brayden. She adored them as they kept her very busy.but it was hard to keep her away. She also enjoyed lunch and dinners with her familyespecially her granddaughters. She loved her weekend trips to Rockport with her son where they dined and reminisced about the past. Sarah was a delightful lady who loved life. She loved her Catholic faith, her family, her life and was well prepared to enter her next chapter of everlasting life. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to her caregivers; Linda and Sonia for their loving support and assistance. And also, to Diana, her daughter for bringing her into her home the last four yearsthat provided her the excellent health care that prolonged Sarah's life. A private family service was held on Thursday, July 11th. The family has asked that donations be made in lieu of flowers to: St. Paul's Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78228 You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements withPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH; 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221 Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019