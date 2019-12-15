|
BRYCE, Sarah Riley Sarah Riley Bryce, born Sarah Alice Riley, ended her long struggles with ill health on November 16, 2019. As she would readily tell you, Sarah was "born dead in a blizzard", in west Texas in January of 1937. She was raised a ranch kid near Buffalo Gap until moving to Austin in 1945. Sarah graduated from Austin High in 1954, and several months later, she married William D. Bryce, on December 20, 1954. After they lost her fourth son in an accident, in 1984, Sarah and Bill moved from Austin to Georgetown. Sarah and Bill traveled many times to visit their friends in Great Britain, and she particularly loved going to their cabin in Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico. Sarah loved art, and painted exquisite portraits. She loved bright colors, and light, and the mountains, and Texas, and Britain. She loved antiques, and silverware, and her grandfather's pocket knife, and his wood carvings. She adored babies, and animals. She loved to bring people joy. She loved epic movies, and good stories, and books, and was not at all afraid to tell you stories for as long as you would sit still. Her stories, though not perhaps always entirely accurate, were always entertaining. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, James Vance Riley and Ada Belle Riley; her sisters Margret Hooks and Mickie Inks; and her sons Adam Todd Bryce and Malcolm James Bryce. She is survived by her husband William D. Bryce; her sons Douglas Bryce and David Bryce; her daughter in law Lynne Bryce; her grandsons Michael Bryce and Ian Bryce; her step granddaughters Tacie Anderson, Tana Dominguez, Tia Eckert, Holli Smith, Katherine Butler and Kelly Morgan; her step-grandson Daniel Hanrahan; and by a dazzling array of 14 wonderful step great-grandchildren, aged 1 to 26 years old. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make a donation to The Caring Place in Georgetown, or to the children's .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019