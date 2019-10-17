|
RIVAS, Savannah Faith Our sweet angel, Savannah Faith Rivas, 4, of Bastrop was taken in God's arms to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Savannah was born in Austin, Texas on May 22, 2015, the daughter of Rogelio Rivas Jr. and Ann (Nuncio) Rivas. She was the biggest fan of Spiderman. Savannah blessed our family in so many ways. She was an expert Crayola artist and loved all sports. Being the little sister, she made sure she was the "Baby Boss" and kept up with her big brother and big sister. She was never left behind with her hands up ready to fight saying "do you want to fight me? huh? Huh!" She will be greatly missed by her parents; brother, Isaiah "Bobo" Rivas; sister, Bailey Rene Rivas; great grandmother, Nancy Fabian, Moraima Nuncio, Mary Ellen Rangel; great grandfather, Guadalupe Fabian; grandmother, Margaret Nuncio, Mary Sue Rangel; grandfather, Rogelio Rivas Sr.; aunts: Samantha Ramos (Joe Ramos II), Rosemary Nuncio and Bianca Scheuermann; uncles: Manuel Nuncio and Gilbert Puebla III and cousins. Her great grandfather, Oracio Rivas, Ignacio " Mike " Rangel Jr., Arnulfo Nuncio, great grandmother, Maria Antonia Flores, grandfather, Sergio Nuncio, uncle Michael Allen Rangel, Rudy Fabian and cousin Allison Joy Kunkel will be welcoming Savannah at heavens gates to meet our heavenly Father. Pallbearers will be: Isaiah "Bobo" Rivas, Manuel Nuncio, Gilbert Puebla III, Joe Ramos II Honorary Pallbearers will be: David Fernando Herrera, Leonard Maxwell, Michael Perez, Pete Perez III, Michael Rangel, Steven Saldivar Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m., with A Celebration of Life beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home in Bastrop, TX. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at River Valley Christian Fellowship Church, 1224 TX-71, Bastrop, Texas with interment following services at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, TX. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East, Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019