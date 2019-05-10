|
GUTIERREZ, Saymon P. Saymon Pinedo Gutierrez, 95 of Austin, returned to her heavenly home on May 8, 2019. Saymon is survived by her daughters Guadalupe Gutierrez and Julie Alvarez (John Michael); grandchildren, Julie Ender (Joseph), Gilbert Hernandez (Cynthia), Eric Hernandez (Cindy); great-grand daughter, Celeste Campos (Joseph), and great-great-grandson, Liam Campos. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Gutierrez, step-daughter, Rebecca Allen, parents, Celestina and Jose Pinedo, sisters, Olivia P. Benavides and Augustina P. Rios, and brother, Celedonio H. Pinedo. Services include a visitation at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (2620 S. Congress Ave., Austin) on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm. Burial to take place at Assumption Cemetery on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10am. The family would like to thank Beth and Kimberly of Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019