Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Saymon Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saymon P. Gutierrez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Saymon P. Gutierrez Obituary
GUTIERREZ, Saymon P. Saymon Pinedo Gutierrez, 95 of Austin, returned to her heavenly home on May 8, 2019. Saymon is survived by her daughters Guadalupe Gutierrez and Julie Alvarez (John Michael); grandchildren, Julie Ender (Joseph), Gilbert Hernandez (Cynthia), Eric Hernandez (Cindy); great-grand daughter, Celeste Campos (Joseph), and great-great-grandson, Liam Campos. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis Gutierrez, step-daughter, Rebecca Allen, parents, Celestina and Jose Pinedo, sisters, Olivia P. Benavides and Augustina P. Rios, and brother, Celedonio H. Pinedo. Services include a visitation at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (2620 S. Congress Ave., Austin) on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm. Burial to take place at Assumption Cemetery on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10am. The family would like to thank Beth and Kimberly of Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now