1/1
Scott Jamail
1954 - 2020
JAMAIL, Scott Our beloved son, brother and uncle, Scott Jamail, passed away on the evening of August 31st after a long and courageous battle with cancer for the past few years. Through it all, he maintained the positive attitude and caring spirit that defined his entire life. Scott was born on January 27, 1954 in Houston, Texas. The family moved to Austin when he was five years old, where he grew up and lived for the rest of his life. He was an exceptional athlete during his early childhood years, setting records in the West Austin Optimists football and baseball leagues for most home runs hit and touchdowns scored. He went on to play both sports at Austin High School where his teams would regularly compete for district championships. Upon his graduation from high school, Scott attended the University of Texas and returned to college later in life, ultimately earning an undergraduate degree from North Texas State University. In 1980, he went to work with his father, Emile, to begin a career in the family's commercial real estate business building several duplexes and apartment projects before leaving his real estate career to pursue his passion for music full time. Scott loved his family dearly, and was especially close to many of his cousins and his nephews James, Jason and Ryan; never missing an opportunity to spend time with them whenever the opportunity arose. He dedicated the last few years of his life to caring for his mother, Nancy, who meant the world to him. Scott was predeceased by his father, Emile Jamail, his paternal grandparents, Joe and Marie Jamail and his maternal grandparents, Sam and Irene Cater. He leaves behind his mother, Nancy, his brothers, Tim and Bryan, and their wives, Michelle and Marivec. We would like to give special thanks to all his caregivers: Yolanda, Maria, Katrina and Jocelyn for all their support and care throughout Scott's illness. Scott was known by all for his huge heart and his genuine concern for others. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Scott's name. Services are pending. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 4, 2020.
