Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock 15709 Ranch Road 620 Austin , TX 78717 (512) 244-3772

Obituary Flowers NATTIN, Scott 64, of Round Rock, Texas lost his long battle with cancer on June 12, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Scott was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 10, 1954 to Harry and Beth (Kleinpeter) Nattin. He lived most of his life in Austin and was an avid Longhorn fan. He loved to play the drums, dove hunt, fish and ski. He enjoyed barbecuing and watching the 5:30 news uninterrupted, of course. He took pride in keeping his yard beautiful and spent countless hours maintaining it. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He may have cherished Christmas the most, when everyone was together in the home he worked so hard for. Scott was a loving husband to Wendy and they just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on June 5th. He was a caring father to Nicole Askew (David) and step-daughter, Brianna Coston (Tyler). He adored his grandchildren, Lila and Kinley Askew, Zane Coston, and his great nephew Nathan Nattin V. He is also survived by his brother, David Nattin, and many nieces and nephews who loved him greatly. Scott is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nathan Nattin III. Visitation will be held at 1pm, with service to follow at 2pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home 15709 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX. Burial will be held immediately after at Taylor City Cemetery 1101 East 4th St., Taylor, TX. The family would like to thank the countless doctors at MDA and Mercy House Ministries for their loving care and attention. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries