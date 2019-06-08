Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Pemberton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Pemberton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Pemberton Obituary
PEMBERTON, Scott Scott Pemberton, of Round Rock, Texas passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home-Round Rock/Austin. Scotty Lee Pemberton was born December 2, 1981 in Searcy, Arkansas. He was the son of Tony Pemberton and Anita Menser. He grew up in McRae, Arkansas. He married his love, Crystal Pemberton. He has 3 amazing children, Logan Pemberton, Mikaela Pemberton and Shae Hampton. Scott was a devoted husband and father to his wife and children. Scott was a valued employee of the City of Round Rock where he worked in the I and I department. His hobbies were spending time with his wife and children, exploring the outdoors, going to the beach and helping anyone he could. He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Pemberton, children, son Logan Pemberton, daughters Mikaela Pemberton and Shae Hampton, father Tony Pemberton, mother Anita Menser, brother Tony Pemberton, sisters Amanda Sutton (Nick) and Ashley Steen (Kyle), as well as, numerous friends and relatives.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now