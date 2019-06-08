PEMBERTON, Scott Scott Pemberton, of Round Rock, Texas passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Beck Funeral Home-Round Rock/Austin. Scotty Lee Pemberton was born December 2, 1981 in Searcy, Arkansas. He was the son of Tony Pemberton and Anita Menser. He grew up in McRae, Arkansas. He married his love, Crystal Pemberton. He has 3 amazing children, Logan Pemberton, Mikaela Pemberton and Shae Hampton. Scott was a devoted husband and father to his wife and children. Scott was a valued employee of the City of Round Rock where he worked in the I and I department. His hobbies were spending time with his wife and children, exploring the outdoors, going to the beach and helping anyone he could. He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal Pemberton, children, son Logan Pemberton, daughters Mikaela Pemberton and Shae Hampton, father Tony Pemberton, mother Anita Menser, brother Tony Pemberton, sisters Amanda Sutton (Nick) and Ashley Steen (Kyle), as well as, numerous friends and relatives. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary