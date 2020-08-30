Sebastian Cardenas

CARDENAS, Sebastian Sebastian "Sebe" Cardenas, beloved father, brother, uncle and loyal friend, passed away early Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Seton Medical Center, Austin, Texas, after a 60 day battle with COVID-19. He was 53 years old. He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Joseph, siblings, Rosemarie Rodriguez, Albert Cardenas, Ruben Cardenas, Joe Cardenas, Elizabeth Cardenas, and numerous nephews and nieces, other family members and friends. Sebe was born in Austin, Texas on February 3, 1967 to late parents Dolores Villapando and Santos Cardenas, and was the youngest out of six children. He grew up on the Eastside of Austin, where he met his former wife of 20 plus years and together they raised their family. Sebe established a home where his family knew love, safety, and support. He often housed and comforted numerous extended family members and friends for years; and for some was the only father figure available. Many knew Sebe as a warm, always smiling, hardworking man, who loved his family, grilling, the Dallas Cowboys, and jamming out to classic rock. Sebe, described simply by many as "a big teddy bear with a heart of gold," will be deeply missed but will live forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers and to honor both Sebe and the amazing medical staff at Seton, please send donations to Ascension Texas COVID-19 Response Funds. A memorial service celebrating the life of Sebe will be held at a later date.



