GRAHAM JR., Ret Col. Seldon Bain Seldon Bain Graham, Jr., passed away peacefully on the morning of February 16, 2020. He leaves behind his dedicated wife, loving family, and a legacy of service. "Sel" was born in Franklin, Texas, on April 14, 1926, the only child of Seldon Bain Graham, Sr., and Lillian Struwe Graham. He graduated from high school in Denton, Texas, and was the Corps Bugler at Texas A&M University in 1944 when he reached the age of eighteen and was drafted into the Army during World War II . After Infantry basic training, Sel graduated from Infantry Officer Candidate School and served as a Lieutenant in the 20th Infantry Regiment, 6th Infantry Division. His unit took the surrender of the Japanese Army in Korea. After the war, Sel received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he made many lifelong friends from his Class of 1951. After graduating, he was stationed in Germany with the 112th Infantry Regiment. During this tour, Sel married Patricia Noah Graham on Valentine's Day 1953 in Denton, Texas, and brought his new bride to Germany. She remained faithfully by her "knight in shining armor" for the next six decades. After accepting a permanent commission in the Army Reserve in 1954, Sel became a petroleum engineer with ARCO, Mobil Oil, and the Railroad Commission of Texas for the next 16 years, as he and Pat welcomed three children. He graduated from the University of Texas Law School in 1970 at the age of 44 and was employed by Humble Oil (now ExxonMobil), in the Headquarters Law Department, retiring in 1985. After his retirement from, Sel and Patricia made their home in Austin, and Sel continued in private practice, extending his legacy of righting wrongs and correcting injustices. He was particularly fond of causes related to Texas history and West Point, and always enjoyed his time with his comrades-in-arms from the "Long Gray Line." Sel is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Patricia Noah Graham, son Kyle Kingston Graham of Austin, daughter Laurie Graham Lambert and her husband Brian Drake Lambert of Austin, daughter-in-law Cynthia Thompson Graham of Longview, grandchildren Jared Cameron Graham and his wife Cara DeLeon Graham of Savannah, Georgia and their young children Seldon Bain Graham, IV and Porter Graham, Granddaughter Elise Graham Kennedy and her husband Mark Kennedy of Austin, and Grandsons Noah Graham Lambert and Bridger Graham Lambert of Austin. Their oldest child, Seldon Bain Graham, III, M.D., predeceased him on February 24, 2000. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on February 23 at Tarrytown United Methodist Church in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2020