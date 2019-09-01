|
|
CASH, Selena Faye Douglas SUNRISE November 11, 1928 SUNSET August 22, 2019 Loving Mother, Family Matriarch, Visionary Educator and Businesswoman Selena Faye Douglas Cash was born in Pelham Texas, near Corsicana, to Thomas and Olga Douglas. She was a descendant of formerly enslaved Texans who established and maintained one of the earliest freed-persons colonies in the Heart of Texas. Straddling the Hill and Navarro County lines, Pelham served as a postbellum oasis with newly freed, close-knit families, intent on creating their own schools, erecting their own churches, and owning their own land. Like other rural African Americans, her family lived off the land, picking crops like cotton and pecans for survival and sale. This work ethic influenced her life, gave it purpose, and was instilled in her children. She was very proud of her roots in the Pelham Community and attended the Pelham Annual Homecoming every year. With a supportive family backing her, Selena moved to Austin, Texas in the late 1940s, where she met and married Aaron Cash, a Music Professor at Samuel Huston College. They raised four children Deborah (who they lost in a tragic car accident), Jo, Aaron Jr., and Michael. She gained bonus daughters - Barbara McVea Scott and Mernet Guerrero Cash who were a constant joy in her life. Selena graduated from Samuel Huston College now Huston Tillotson University with a Bachelor of Arts and later received her Master of Education from Prairie View A&M. While raising four children, she was also involved in various social, charitable, and civil rights circles where everyone came to know and call her Mama Cash. Selena worked for 40 years in the Austin Independent School District. Her tenure included Old Kealing Jr. High, Martin Jr. High, Allan Jr. High, Lanier High School, Murchison Jr. High, and Kealing Magnet School, where she served as a teacher, counselor, and principal. With public school desegregation in the courts and on the horizon, Selena played no small role in navigating AISD's transition towards desegregated schools. After an appointment to Assistant Principal at Murchison Junior High, Selena earned a promotion to Principal at Murchison in 1981. She was the first African American female to hold that position in AISD history and worked diligently with the community to open their soccer fields. Selena's groundbreaking service at Murchison led to her appointment as the first Principal of the now desegregated Kealing Magnet School in 1985. Besides creating scholars in the Kealing Magnet School, Selena fought to include classes that taught students early life skills by installing a full commercial kitchen for students to be trained as chefs, upholsterers, woodworkers, mechanics, and plumbers. Ahead of her time, she believed strongly that every child had a gift and could be successful whether they attended college or not. She wanted to ensure that all students, regardless of their economic or social background, were prepared with the skills they needed to support their families. "Grandmama", as she was known to her 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren, often reminded people that "all children can learn" and "every child is somebody". She refused to accept any excuse for not doing your best but always went the extra mile to assist a student, parent, or family in need of a helping hand. Upon retirement, Ms. Cash continued to mentor countless young people and former students through entertainment and business ownership of Midtown Live where she brought people together through music, dance, and food. Selena Faye Douglas Cash (Mama Cash) will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Selena was preceded in death by: Grandfather and Grandmother, Adolphus and Josie Allen Martin Pelham TX Father and Mother, Thomas Douglas and Olga Douglas Johnson (Vernon) - Fort Worth TX Husband, Aaron Cash - Austin TX Daughter, Deborah Cash Pelham TX Brother, Thomas Douglas Jr. - Fort Worth TX Sister, Doris Lewis - San Antonio TX Aunt, Adolphus Martin - Pelham TX Aunt, Buena Davis Martin - Pelham TX She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughter, Jo Cash-Baylor - Austin TX/Washington, DC Son, Aaron Cash Jr. (Gwen) - Webster TX Son, Michael Cash (Mernet) - Austin TX Daughter, Barbara (Jimmie) Scott - Texarkana TX Adopted Brother, Stephen Johnson Dallas TX Grandsons: Don Baylor, Jr. (Fran) - Baltimore MD Aaron Cash III (Shemetra) - Las Vegas NV Jeremy Cash - Houston TX Michael McVea - Taylor TX Justin Guerrero - Austin TX Jason Guerrero - Austin TX Granddaughters: Kirstie Cash - San Antonio TX Brandi Cash - Austin TX Amie Jo Cash - Houston TX Andrea Cash - Austin TX Makiah Cash - Austin TX Great-Granddaughters: Melanie Parker (Nocona) - Natalia TX Ciara Young - Seguin TX Ominiece Collins - Houston TX Brooklyn Ella Baylor - Austin TX Nola Bee Baylor - Austin TX Great-Grandsons: Tyson Cash Austin TX Darion Collins - Austin TX Niko Mackey - Houston TX Mason Cash Las Vegas NV Dexton Young III - Austin TX Julius Edward Baylor Baltimore MD Great Great-Grandsons: Khadence Young Seguin TX Shiner Parker Natalia TX Nephews: Marty Lewis - San Antonio Eugene Coleman Jr. Dallas Cherished Family and Friends: Cousin, Homer Shepard Crawford CA Cousin, Billy Hardin - Houston TX Pelham TX Relatives and Friends: Martin, Douglas, Porters, Sparks, Allens, and Holloway Families Ritchie Family - Los Angeles CA Marian Dozier Austin TX Cal Varner Former son-in-law, Austin TX Kim and Ray Chatelain - Lago Vista TX Charles and Kathylynn Brown Austin TX Wayne Meissner Austin TX Ronnie Earle Austin TX Kathi Frey Austin TX Dr. Desmar Walkes Bastrop TX Charles Bush Dallas TX Bill Rogers Houston TX Byron Marshall (Anoa) Atlanta GA Don E. Baylor (Deceased), former son-in-law Lakeway TX Old Friends at Westley Methodist Church Austin, TX Pearl Martin Austin TX Marvin Griffin (Deceased) - Austin TX Wilhelmina Delco - Austin TX Otencia "T-Baby" Davidson (Deceased) Austin TX Teresa "Mama T" Fontenette (Deceased) Austin TX Rose Fleming - Round Rock TX Charles Miles Austin TX Neighbors: Karen, Daryl, Sheryl, and Grace Marcet Alice King (Deceased), Boo, and Marjon Austin TX Jafus and Florence Cavil and Family Ed Harris Austin TX Bertha Means (Deceased) Austin TX Sheryl Cole Austin TX Jeff Travillion Austin TX The Duke Family Austin TX Dorothy Madison Austin TX Joe Stepan (Deceased) Austin TX Bobbie January and Family Austin TX Dr. Charles Urdy Austin TX Reverend Zan Holmes, Dallas TX AISD Friends and Schools Dear Friends in the Town Lake TX Links and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Home Caregivers Granddaughter Brandi, Ruby, Delores and Tami And many more friends, not enough space. Special "Thank You" to St. David's Medical Center and the Comfort Care Center Staff for your professionalism and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local or the Pelham Community History Museum, Pelham, Texas. Memorial Service to be announced later by the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019