Sergio Mayo
Sergio Javier Mayo

Sergio Javier Mayo Obituary
MAYO, Sergio Javier March 19, 1982 February 22, 2020 Loving son, brother, uncle and BEST golf /fishing buddy Sergio "Pops" Javier Mayo was suddenly called to join our Heavenly Father on February 22, 2020 at the age of 37 in Bastrop, Texas. Sergio was born in Austin, Texas to Felipe Mayo and Jane Castillo on March 19, 1982. Sergio enjoyed fishing, golfing and teaching nieces, nephews and any interested youth every detail of mastering the two sports. He loved spending time with family, making people laugh, watching movies, listening to music and enjoying an ice-cold beer with family and friends. Sergio is survived by his mother, Jane Castillo of Austin, father, Felipe Mayo of Lockhart and siblings; Philip Mayo of Bastrop, Felicia Cancino and husband Augustin Cancino of Buda, Celena Mayo of Austin, Gabriel Mayo of New Braunfels and seven nieces and nephews. Sergio was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dolores Mayo of Lockhart, Texas; Helen Hidalgo of Luling, Texas; grandfathers, Felipe R. Mayo of Lockhart, Texas; Pedro C. Gonzales of Luling, Texas and stepfather, Domingo P. Castillo of Lockhart, Texas. Pallbearers include brother, Gabriel Mayo, nephews, Philip Mayo Jr, Nicholas Cancino and Joshua Mayo, and cousins, Jose Colin and John Ray Colin with Honorary Pallbearers brother, Philip Mayo, brother in-law, Augustin Cancino III and cousin, John Paul Garcia. Sergio was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 20, 2020
