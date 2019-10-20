Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Alpha Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Austin, TX
Serina Renee Calvert


1968 - 2019
Serina Renee Calvert Obituary
CALVERT, Serina Renee Serina Renee Calvert, 51, of Cleburne, TX died unexpectedly Sunday, October 6th. She was born in Austin, TX on March 26, 1968, a daughter of Brenda Joyce (Nunn) Green. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12 Noon on Wednesday, October 23rd at Alpha Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Austin, TX. Interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 East12th Street in Austin. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. Serina's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
