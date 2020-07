REICHERT, SFC Donald SFC Donald Reichert, US Army Retired, went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020 at 1:46AM. He was born on July 29, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI, and lived in Austin for 48 years. A visitation will be held at 9:00AM on July 10, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God Church with a Funeral following at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Austin Memorial Park.