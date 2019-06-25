Home

DORSEY, Shannon Michael Shannon Michael Dorsey age 50 passed away Friday June 21 at his home. He was born in Lubbock, Texas to Mike and Dana Dorsey on September 23, 1968. He is father to Peyton Dorsey, brother to Greta Dorsey Hall, brother-in-law to Mark Hall and uncle to Carson Hall of Houston, Texas. Shannon was a treasured friend to many. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday June 26th at Bannockburn Baptist Church at 10:30 AM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Manchaca Optimist Youth Sports Complex or Hungry-souls.org/donate
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019
