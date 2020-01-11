|
|
NEWSOM HINTON, Sharon Ann Passed away December 17, 2019 in Pampa, Texas. Sharon was born November 2, 1955 in Lubbock to Frank Allen Newsom and Valerie Richardson-Newsom. She graduated from Austin High in 1973 and enrolled in Odessa Junior College graduating with an Associates of Science Degree in Medical Lab Technology. This is where Sharon met and married Bryce King. They had three daughters together. Her daughters were the most precious things in life to her. They were her best friends and most trusted confidants. Sharon was a wonderful mother, beyond compare, a loving grandmother, and a light that shined brightly in everyone's life she touched. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her daughter; Kali King and husband Josh Sherman of Longmont, Colorado; her daughter Hayley van der Ploeg and husband Bart of Pampa; and her four grandchildren: Avett Sherman, Wryn Sherman, Davan van der Ploeg and Elowyn van der Ploeg. She is survived by her sisters, Connie Grosskopf and Beverly Newsom, and her brother, Mark Newsom. She was preceded in death by her father Frank Allen Newsom and her daughter Michelle Elizabeth King. In Sharon's memory contributions can be sent to The Safe Alliance, P.O Box 19454, Austin, Texas 78760 or online at safeaustin.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020