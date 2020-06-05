WATSON, Sharon Ann The world lost both an incredibly smart woman and a kind soul on March 13th, 2020. Born Sharon Ann Watson on January 1st, 1943 to Wade and Irene Watson of Corpus Christi, TX Sharon grew up poor, spending much of her formative years moving from place to place with her parents and her only sibling, her younger brother Ralph Watson. It was during these transitive years that she developed a lifelong passion for reading , writing and academics. To say Sharon was an avid reader would be an understatement, she had a voracious appetite for literature, a keen intellect, an eye for detail and an incredibly sharp wit. A beautiful young woman she competed in beauty pagents, was runnerup in the Miss Corpus Christi Buccaneer Days contest and won Miss Navy Corpus Christi in 1960. She married Boswell Lafayette Turner III in 1963 and gave birth to her only son Jason in 1970. After the birth of her son she began her studies at UTSA. While she was pursuing a bachelors in Psychology she worked as a Research Assistant at the Southwest Research Foundation observing primate behavior, culture and organization. After graduating from UTSA with honors she went through a divorce and moved to Austin and began attending UT Austin, eventually earning a PhD (ABD) in English History. From there she went to work for the State of Texas Department of Health, specifically working for the Bureua of HIV / STD Prevention until her retirement as a Branch Manager of the Epidemiological Montioring program. Throughout her life she remained committed to liberal causes in both her politics, her donations of time and monies and held a special place in her heart for those who suffered or were less fortunate. Fiercely loyal to family and friends Sharon's presence will be greatly missed and her life will stand testament to what a strong, independent woman can accomplish.



