WRIGHT, Sharon Denice Sharon Denice Wright, 65, of Austin, TX, died Saturday, November 23rd. She was born in Austin, TX on June 5, 1954, a daughter of the late Clara (Dixon) and Arthur Wright, Jr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, December 7th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle under the direction of St. Paul Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Manor officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street Austin 3 PM to 4 PM on Friday, December 6th. This is where the only Public Viewing will be. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019