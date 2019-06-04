HYDE, Sharon Lynn Sharon Lynn Hyde, age 70 years and 357 days, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Seton Medical Center Austin, Texas. She was a teacher, homemaker, and medical research assistant. Sharon was born June 8, 1948 in Sidney, Nebraska. She attended Sidney High, spending her senior year as an Australian Exchange student. She attended Chadron State University, University of Nebraska and University of Nebraska Dental School. Sharon received a B.S. in Biology and an M.S. in Anthropology. Sharon lived a full life with many accomplishments; Miss Cheyenne County, Miss Nebraska Finalist, Miss Congeniality, The National Association of College Women, American Anthropological Association, Flautist, Sunday school teacher at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Philanthropist, Most generous person in the world, Caregiver to many friends, children, and animals. Married to Dr. William Harold Hyde. Mother to Heather Lynn Hyde, Rixi Dawn Melton, Harold William Hyde. Daughter of Keith Earl Kaylor and Mary Lynn Oldham Kaylor. Stepdaughter to Dr. Robert William Allington. Grandmother to Jonah Kel Ketcherside, Ronald William Rosenberg, Ezra Kel Ketcherside, Lincoln Axel William Hyde, Oliver Woodrow Brinkley Melton, Roslyn Jolene Hyde. Sister to: James David Kaylor, Renee Kaylor Hamstra, Rise Stephanie Mitchell, Keith Christian Kaylor, Mary Melissa Hasselbalch. Aunt to 18 nieces and nephews. Surrogate mother to innumerable pets and rescue animals. Memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3525 Bee Caves Rd., Austin, Texas 78746. A celebration of life will be from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Austin Club, 110 East 9th Street, Austin, Texas 78701. Memorial contributions may be made to Austin Wildlife Rescue, 5401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary