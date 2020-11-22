WARNER, Sharon Louise SHE PERSISTED 1944-2020 Strong, Smart, Vocal, and Tenacious Sharon Louise Warner, 76 years old, was born in Austin, Texas on January 8, 1944. She died on October 26, 2020 in Pflugerville, Texas, due to complications of COVID-19. Sharon was the daughter of Kenneth Warner and Mary Louise Puett. She is survived by Grace Ellen Johnson, her partner of 35 years, and by the four children they raised together. John Frances Robinson III and his wife Vivian of Houston, Texas. Benjamin Kelly Robinson, also of Houston, Texas. Adam Stafford Robinson and Camille Robinson Seyler and her husband Christopher and their daughter Graceann Seyler all of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her brother Charles Ringler and his wife Sharon and their daughter Mary Williams and her husband Jay and their children Christina and Nate, all of Magnolia, Texas. Sharon was a lifelong resident of Texas and deeply loved the Hill Country and her native city of Austin. She had a strong interest in Texas history and in her family genealogy, tracing her k to The Alamo and even The Mayflower. She was active in local politics, in the Methodist Church (First United and Trinity) and in ALGPC. In 1971 she opened Associated Employment Consultants, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sharon graduated from The University of Texas in 1975 and from The University of Texas, School of Law in 1982. Sharon practiced law in Austin for many years. There will be no memorial service at this time. If you wish to, you may remember Sharon with a gift to your favorite cause.



