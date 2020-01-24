|
|
TOWNSEND, Sharon Lynn Burger Sharon Lynn Burger Townsend of Austin died January 21, 2020. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on February 28, 1942, the only child of Kenneth and Lois Gosbin Burger. Sharon graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1960 and attended Indiana University for one year. She was a proud veteran of the Civil Rights Movement, working with the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in Louisiana for 15 months in 1964-65. Fred Powledge included a chapter on her experiences, entitled "The Education of Sharon Burger," in his 1991 book, Free at Last: The Civil Rights Movement and the People Who Made It. In June 2014, at the Louisiana commemoration of Freedom Summer, Sharon and others were recognized by the mayor of New Orleans "for leadership and courage demonstrated during the Freedom Summer, 1964, and a legacy that encouraged leadership and courage for the next 50 years." Having lived and worked in New York City and Houston, Sharon moved to Austin in 1975. On November 27, 1981, she married Harvey Townsend and became stepmother to his three children, Becky, Greg and Brooke. She later told everyone she had come to Austin "to find Harvey." When she first arrived in Austin, Sharon took a job with the Texas Medical Association but left after four years when Harvey's work took them to Houston. When they returned to Austin in 1984, she returned to TMA. Twenty-four years later, in 2008, she retired from TMA and her position as Executive Assistant to the Board of Trustees. It must be mentioned that throughout Sharon's life she spent many happy hours playing pool and poker. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Rogene and Rogene's husband Jerry Marcuse, sister-in law Betty Nash and brother-in law Stanley Townsend. She is survived by her husband Harvey, with whom she shared a deep and abiding love and friendship, and stepchildren and grandchildren: Becky Townsend, her son Devin Williamson and her partner Arlene Cumming; Greg Townsend, his wife Robin, his son Hunter and Robin's daughter and son-in-law Tara and Aaron Hunter; and Brooke Townsend-Garcés, her husband Daniel Garcés and their sons Ezra and Evan. Sharon also is survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law Richard and Wanda Townsend of Lexington; Denise Townsend of Round Rock; and Clarence Nash of Austin; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Private burial will be at Weir Cemetery. Sharon's going away party will be held at Skinny Bob's Too, 300 Hester's Crossing, Round Rock, TX 78681 on SUNDAY, January 26, 2020 from 1-4pm. The family looks forward to seeing you there.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 24, 2020