SELMAN, Sharon Yvette Sharon Yvette Selman, 51, of Pflugerville died tragically Tuesday, March 31st. She was born in Austin, TX on April 28, 1968, a daughter of Tom Wheeler and the late Dora (Fowler) Mays. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be livestream 11 AM on Saturday, April 18th with Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays officiating. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines will be 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, April 17th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Interment at Hopewell Cemetery in Round Rock, TX Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020