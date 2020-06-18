Shawn Thomas King Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KING JR., Shawn Thomas Shawn Thomas King, Jr., 26, of Killeen died Saturday, June 6th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 17, 1993, a son of Monica (Williams) and Shawn Thomas King, Sr. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/shawnkingjr) on Saturday, June 20th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday June 19th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved