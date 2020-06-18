KING JR., Shawn Thomas Shawn Thomas King, Jr., 26, of Killeen died Saturday, June 6th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 17, 1993, a son of Monica (Williams) and Shawn Thomas King, Sr. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/shawnkingjr) on Saturday, June 20th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday June 19th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 18, 2020.