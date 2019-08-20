|
SUTTON, Sheila Denise (Smith) Sheila Denise (Smith) Sutton, 58, of Austin, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. She was born in College Station, Texas on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th, 1961. Denise (her loved ones called Necee) graduated from Lampasas High School in 1979. She was married to Dr. Tom Sutton on September 5, 1981. Denise was an active partner and business owner in her husband's company, Texas Veterinary Associates. She was a past member of Christian Faith Center where she volunteered many hours as a singer for special programs and found her love for Jesus. She adored her children and grandchildren and she was so proud of the men her two sons grew up to be. Denise loved hosting family get togethers and made each affair so lovely for everyone. She loved traveling, sailing the world's oceans with her husband Tom and racing her beloved white Lamborghini. She also had a "passion for fashion" and was always the star of the show! She was a beautiful soul. She is survived by her husband, Tom; son Cody and daughter-in-law Vickie Sutton, also her son Russell Sutton. She also adored his girlfriend Lockwood Barr. Her grandchildren, Emma Ann and Sam Mack Sutton, were the brightest joys of her life. She loved her nieces and nephews Lauren, Megan, Madi, Minley and Justin. She is also survived by her brother Skip Smith and Lynlie Keblinger, and her sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Toby Thurman. Honorary Pallbearers: Sandy Marger, Ed Helbing, Toby Thurman, Rick Trevino, Marshall Tate, George Hooker, Jorge Almada, Dr. David Weaver, Dr. Richard Walden, Tim Hagen, and Josh Parker. It was Denise's wish for everyone to wear happy colors, not black, as we celebrate her life. Please join us in doing so if you wish. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Cook Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas 78750. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com. The family will receive a book of any comments and photos. After the service, a police escort will be take us to the Glass Oaks Ball Room, Renaissance Hotel at the Arboretum following behind Denise's beloved Lambo. It was always her wish that when she left this world that her loved ones left behind would celebrate her life with mimosas (her favorite) and wish her happy travels to Heaven. She wanted a party. Let's give her one! Renaissance Hotel 9721 Arboretum Blvd. Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 20, 2019