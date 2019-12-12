|
LOWERY, Shelia Marie Sheila Marie Lowery, 51, of Austin died Wednesday, December 4th She was born in Austin, TX on October 23, 1968, a daughter of the late Barbara (Holmes) Walker and Lawrence Earl Jackson, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, December 14th at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in West Austin. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 2 PM to 3 PM on Friday, December 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019