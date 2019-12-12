Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church
West Austin, TX
View Map
Shelia Marie Lowery


1968 - 2019
Shelia Marie Lowery Obituary
LOWERY, Shelia Marie Sheila Marie Lowery, 51, of Austin died Wednesday, December 4th She was born in Austin, TX on October 23, 1968, a daughter of the late Barbara (Holmes) Walker and Lawrence Earl Jackson, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, December 14th at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in West Austin. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 2 PM to 3 PM on Friday, December 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
