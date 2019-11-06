Home

Shelley Lynn Smith Obituary
SMITH, Shelley Lynn (Spaulding) Shelley Lynn (Spaulding) Smith, 55, passed away on October 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Shelley, a rare Austin native, spent her childhood in the Balcones Country Club area, playing golf, softball and basketball, and developing a talent as an accomplished percussionist on the drum line. She was a member of the first graduating class of Westwood High School and attended Texas Tech University. She was an adventurous soul who brought fun and enjoyment to all who knew her, and was a loving and devoted mother, sister and daughter. She spent numerous hours encouraging her daughters in their art, sports and cheerleading activities, and was an active volunteer at Lake Hills Church. Shelley is survived by her daughters, Lauren Smith of Denver, Colorado, and Allyson Smith of Austin; their father Bruce Smith of Columbia, Missouri; her parents, Nancy and George Spaulding of Austin; and her sister, Jo Betsy Norton of Austin. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family mourn her passing. A memorial service celebrating Shelley's life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Lake Hills Church, 11521 Bee Caves Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shelley's name to the Lake Hills Church Creative-Tech Ministry, a ministry she was devoted to. The Smith and Spaulding families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends and family who have provided their support during this time. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019
