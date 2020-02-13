Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
David Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
2211 E Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd
Austin, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, TX
View Map
Sherman Harold Coleman Jr.


1952 - 2020
Sherman Harold Coleman Jr. Obituary
COLEMAN JR., Sherman Harold "Tank Head" Sherman Coleman, Jr., 67, of Austin, died Saturday, February 8th. He was born in Austin, TX on November 2, 1952, a son of the late Sarah Etta (Johnson) and Sherman Coleman, Sr. Sherman served in the U.S. Navy. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11AM on Friday, February 14th at David Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Joseph Parker officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, February 13th. Interment Thursday February 20th, 11AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 13, 2020
