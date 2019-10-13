|
DOGGETT, Sherre Glynn Tomblin 08/22/1958 - 09/29/2019 Today is 22 years since the first time we spoke, and tomorrow would've been our 14th wedding anniversary. I've known and loved you more than half my life, and the world seems dimmer without you in it. They say children and animals can always tell the good ones. You rescued literally hundreds of feral animals, had them spayed or neutered, and found them loving homes, often with us, or through your work at Animal Trustees of Austin, and you were the kindest, most compassionate person I've ever known. You took care of Alzheimer's patients, and treated them with the love and care you would extend to your own parents. You worked as a cook for abused and neglected children, and later for families, each of which was eternally grateful you came into their lives. You were a mother to so many children who didn't have one, a daughter to those abandoned, and you taught me empathy, compassion, and what it means to be a man. It seems like you were a born caregiver to so many, and for the last 18 years, I have been yours. I hope you knew that it was the single greatest honor of my life. You're no longer bound by the pain and fear that kept you prisoner for so long. You're free now, to be with your beloved parents and pets, and hopefully to hang out with Stevie Ray again, put on your albums, crank them up, and dance your heart out. There's not enough time or space in a dozen lifetimes for me to truly express what you meant to me, but it's alright. A friend in Australia who'd never spoken to you ended his condolences with a phrase only you could know, that I'd never told anybody. A squirrel glimpsed out of the corner of my eye led me to your uncle's grave I'd spent hours searching for, after I prayed to you for help in finding it. I don't know what's out there after this life, but I know you're here with me, and while I may be lonely, I will never be alone. I love you with all my livers and guts, Chris Sherre leaves behind a beloved husband, Chris Doggett, her sister, Michelle Loning, and brother-in-law George Loning, and countless family, friends, and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Tomblin and Andrea Comier, and sister Terre Tomblin. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the coming months. For details, contact the Bastrop Providence Funeral Home at (512) 308-9188. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Shadow Cats (https://shadowcats.net/), Emancipet (https://emancipet.org), or your favorite local animal charity.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019