POMEROY, Sherri Landsman Sherri Landsman Pomeroy, age 66, was surrounded by those closest to her when she fell into eternal sleep January 8, 2020 after a heroic battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her devoted husband, son, and daughter. Sherri was born in Bridgeport Connecticut July 6, 1953 to father Harold Landsman and mother Constance Landsman, who predeceased her. Sherri was the middle child with an older brother and younger sister who were very close as they grew up. Sherri attended Hillcrest High school where she made many lifetime friendships. After graduation Sherri attended University of Texas and North Texas State University, where she met Chris Pomeroy, her husband of 43 years. Together they moved to Austin when Sherri was 23 and built their life as successful business owners. Sherri enjoyed educating herself, keeping her mind sharp, and keeping up with current political affairs. She had a love for poetry and was a talented artist, though she rarely shared her exquisite drawings. Sherri's sense of humor put smiles on all those around her and she entertained her pets and children with silly made up versions of songs she would sing to her dogs. Sherri's laugh was loud and contagious, her charisma and charm will always be remembered. Sherri is survived by her husband Christopher Pomeroy, her daughter Danielle Pomeroy, son Michael Pomeroy, son in law Paul Barfield, daughter in law Elle Pomeroy, as well as her sister Lori Isenberg and her brother in law Randal Isenberg. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Neil Landsman. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Breast Cancer Coalition in her honor. A service will be held in Dallas at Sparkman Hillcrest Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3 pm. Shiva and minyan will be held at Lori and Randy Isenberg's immediately following the service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 17, 2020