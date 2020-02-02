|
DAWSON, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Dawson, 72, of Lockhart, died Thursday, January 30th. She was born in Austin, TX on September 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Frances (Landren) and Andrew Johns. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1PM on Saturday, February 8th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Interment at Hopewell Cemetery Round Rock, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 7th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020