UZZELL, Shirley Ann Dekle Pavliska RN, BSN, CNRN Born January 27, 1944 passed December 27, 2019 from complications of Dementia Born to Aubrey and Matilda Earlene Dekle in Jacksonville TX She worked tirelessly for over 40 years in nursing at both Brackenridge Hospital and later at St David's Hospital and Rehab Center specializing in neurological nursing, Receiving a BSN at age 50 from UT Arlington. Shirley also volunteered for The Texas Head Injury Association where she lobbied to get the helmet law passed and served as Chairman of the board. Shirley later served as President of the Board for Capitol Area Parkinson's Society as well as volunteering for many years as office manager and other positions. Shirley volunteered for several years for Power for Parkinson's helping with weekly dance classes into her 70s She dedicated her life to helping others, where she also received many accolades including recognition from 2 Austin mayors and various awards from groups she volunteered with. She was loved by all and is already missed by so many. Shirley is survived by her brother Billy Don Dekle, wife Sonya Dekle. Her son Michael Aubry Pavliska and granddaughter Chelsea Leahann Pavliska Her son Arthur Edmond Pavliska, as well as four stepchildren that she never considered as stepchildren, Carolyn Cauley, Pat Hass, David Pavliska, and Penny Brant, as well as many nephews, children and grandchildren, and great grandchildren that she loved dearly. We will hold a celebration of life in her honor on January 25th from 1-4 pm at her home, if you would like directions please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to one of the programs she volunteered for https://www.biausa.org/support/donate-your-way http://www.capitalareaparkinsons.org/support-caps-efforts/donate/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020