MARQUETTE, Shirley B. Shirley B. Marquette passed into the arms of our Lord January 13, 2020, in her Austin home. She was born January 23, 1934, in Corpus Christi to Clarence Palmer and Frieda (Neff) Palmer. She graduated from W.B. Ray high school in 1951. She attained her bachelor's degree in business from McMurry University in 1988. She was preceded in death by her Father, Mother, sister Hazel, and brother Jimmy. Shirley is survived by her husband Robert M. Marquette, Jr., Major General USAF, (ret); brother Johnny Palmer; son Doug Marquette; daughters Dana Allison and Lisa Gustafson; plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley moved to Lubbock after graduating high school. She had two children, Doug and Dana. In addition to being a mom, she was very industrious and successful in the legal field. She married 2nd Lieutenant Robert Marquette in 1962, who had just graduated from pilot training at Reese Air Force Base. They immediately moved to Evreux, France, and she started an adventurous life as an Air Force wife. She moved 23 times and made beautiful homes from military houses on bases from France to Okinawa to Minot, North Dakota. She was a fierce guardian of her family which expanded to a 3rd child in France Lisa. She led many of the moves on her own while her husband was serving his country and flying airplanes. She was the shepherd and nurturer of the children through many changes all while managing the household and its resources. She poured into others through base organizations such as Red Cross and United Services Organization (USO). As her husband was promoted to command positions, she continued to champion families this time to those under his command. In addition, she rescued dogs along the way, always ensuring they were cared for and loved. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and life partner. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many fans. The Marquette family wants to sincerely thank the doctors and staff of the St David's Hospitals, and the Kindred Hospice and At Home Care staffs. They cared for and provided comfort to Shirley in the last years of her life. Viewing on Wed., Jan. 22, 6-8 PM, Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Funeral services on Thur., Jan. 23, 10 AM, Harrell Funeral Home, same address. Internment services also on Thur. at 2:15 PM, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX. The family desires donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to either the Austin Humane Society or United Services Organization (USO). Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020