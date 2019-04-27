Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Shirley D. Hall Obituary
HALL, Shirley D. Shirley D. Hall lived by the Grace of God to 92 1/2 years old before she passed away on April 14, 2019. She was born on October 31, 1926 in Omaha, Nebraska to Charles and Lura (Marsh) DuVall. Shirley attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) while she played the pipe organ for churches and special events. She married Chester "Chet" Hall on December 29, 1945 and celebrated their 70th Anniversary together in 2015. She loved tent camping from the 50's thru the 70's at Wolf Creek Canyon in Colorado. She had worked as a substitute teacher then followed using her real estate license in Brazoria County. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Kelli Backus and Hollis Reed; three sons, Scott, Marsh and Gregory Hall; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her only surviving sibling, Nadine Huffman Odom. A memorial service honoring Shirley's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, 1st Lt. Chester D. Hall, at Arlington National Cemetery. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 27, 2019
