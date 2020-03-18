|
|
WILLIAMS, Shirley Dair Shirley Dair Williams was born on August 28th, 1952 and passed away unexpectedly on March 10th, 2020. She resided in Austin, TX for over 36 years before recently moving to Hutto, TX. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a passion for raising and nurturing children. She was a selfless caregiver to her three boys and opened her home to numerous children that attended her day care. She will be dearly missed by her friends, family, and the many children she has touched. She is survived by her husband Wade Williams Sr, sons Wade, Chad, and Ryan Williams, daughters-in-law Bethany and Nataly Williams, and grandchildren Benjamin, Peter, and Eleanor Williams. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Habitat for Humanity in remembrance of Shirley.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 18, 2020