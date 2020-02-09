|
BROOKS, Shirley Eure 1934 - 2020 Shirley Janet Eure Brooks, 85, of Austin, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. Shirley was born December 18, 1934 at the family home near Hertford, North Carolina, to the late Delwin and Leona Umphlett Eure. Shirley was a proud North Carolinian, who grew up on a farm near the Outer Banks. Shirley graduated from East Carolina University. In 1957, Shirley married Lon Clyde Brooks and they moved to his home state of Texas. Within 6 years, they had grown their family to five with the addition of Hayden, Janlyn and Bruce. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker, leading Scout troops, volunteering at schools and teaching Sunday School. Shirley was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Austin for 50 years. She served as President of United Methodist Women, was a member of the Joy Circle and was involved in The Walk to Emmaus, to name just a few of her many church activities. Shirley practiced Contemplative Christianity, spending much of her time in study, meditation and prayer. She had a gentle, kind and joy-filled spirit which touched all of those around her, and she will be greatly missed. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Lon, her parents, and her sister Mary Frances. She is survived by her brothers Albert and Bobby and by her children Hayden and his wife Lynn, Janlyn and her husband Mike, and Bruce and his wife Donna, as well as her beloved grandchildren Brooks, Brady, Huyler, Madalyn, Ginny, Avery and Dan. A service will be held to celebrate Shirley's life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church at 1201 Lavaca Street, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Austin. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020