MACKIN, Shirley J. (Harmon) Shirley J. (Harmon) Mackin, 82, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. Born on September 10, 1936, to Robert "Jake" and Myrtle (Wootton) Harmon in Kingsland, TX; she was the youngest of three children. She grew up in Austin, Texas where she graduated from McCallum High School in 1955. At the age of 19, she married the love of her life, Richard F. Mackin and joined him as he served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. After serving in many countries, they settled in Austin, Texas with their three children in 1971. She worked at St. David's Hospital for several years prior to her employment at The Texas Department of Public Safety, where she retired after 24 years of service in 1998. She was a long-time member of Koenig Lane Christian Church (KLCC) and she and her husband were also active in the Austin square dancing community. She is survived by her daughters; Beverly (John) Axmann and Marion Stahl; son William Mackin; five grandchildren, Jessica Axmann, William Mackin Jr., Erica (Corban) Bates, Amanda (Oscar) Sifuentes, and Ariel Stahl; eight great-grandchildren, Colby Allbritton and Carter Hizak, Bethani Mackin, Layla and Brady Sifuentes, Kingston Ayala, Dawson and Everett Bates; sister Marlene Zipperer and numerous nieces and nephews as well as her extended family that she loved tremendously. She is preceded in death by her husband; mother and father; and brother Jason "Doug" Harmon. Her family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Buckner Villas in Austin, TX for their unwavering care and compassion during her stay. They would also like to thank the members of KLCC, family and friends for their prayers and unending show of support during her months preceding her passing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705. Services will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Koenig Lane Christian Church, 908 Old Koenig Ln., Austin, Texas 78756. Graveside services will follow at Kingsland Cemetery, RR 2545, Kingsland, Texas 78639. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Koenig Lane Christian Church, 908 Old Koenig Ln., Austin, Texas 78756. She will be deeply missed, always remembered, and forever loved. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 26, 2019