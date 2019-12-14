|
STRICKLAND, Shirley O. Shirley O. Strickland was born December 17, 1922 in Charles City, Iowa to Orin and Maxine (Halstead) Hagerud, and died December 10, 2019 in Austin, TX. Shirley was the firstborn in the family of 11 children. The family moved to Minnesota when she was a small child. Not a fan of the cold, Shirley left MN for Washington, DC, then California as soon as she could. While working there for the military, the beautiful, petite, blue-eyed Shirley met her perfect match in handsome, brown-eyed Navy man Raymond Strickland. They were married in Las Vegas on February 14th, 1946. They returned to Raymond's home state, Texas, where they lived and raised a family until his death in August, 1993. Shirley moved to Austin, and spent many hours volunteering for the local hospital. At home, she was frequently visited by family, especially her great-grand children, who loved their Gigi. Those left to cherish her memories include daughter, Linda Wray, daughter, Vicki Sorrells and husband Randy, son Randy Strickland and wife Rhonda, her grandchildren: Chip Wray and wife Vickie, Jana Wray Turner and husband Paul, Jodi Humphrey and husband Peter, and great-grandchildren Jamison, Cash, Sam, Julien, and Milo. At Shirley's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 14, 2019