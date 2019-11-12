Home

BROWN, Shirley Willingham Shirley passed away October 30, 2019 in Round Rock Texas at the age of 93. Born in Mason City Iowa September 15, 1926, she was raised in Texas. Shirley graduated from Stamford High School in 1944. On June 21, 1946, she married Carlton Willingham from Lueders Texas and they had three children. Shirley graduated from Hendrick Nursing School in Abilene in 1966. She had a long nursing career. In 1976 she met Kirk Brown and after a short courtship they married October 2, 1976. They spent most of their married life in the Central Texas area. Shirley is survived by Russell and Susan Willingham, Steve Willingham and Lisa and Roger Patterson.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 12, 2019
