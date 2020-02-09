Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
MOYA JR., Simon Simon Moya Jr, age 85, went to his heavenly home on February 5, 2020. He grew up in Beeville, Texas and moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas. He was a graduate of UT and a lifelong fan. Simon also had fond memories of Germany while proudly serving in the US army during that time. Simon retired from the Veteran's Administration after working for 40+ years for the US government. He was dedicated to serving God and His church. He was a long time parishioner of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, and a member of the Men's Club and Knights of Columbus. Simon is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Mary Alba Moya, and son, Simon Martin Moya. He is survived by daughters Denise Brown and Monique Urtado; and Mary's children, Carolyn Duran, Richard Bonilla, Anthony Bonilla, Virginia Riojas (deceased), Mary Alice Barrera (deceased). Simon is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Sunday, the 9th of February 2020, from five o'clock to six o'clock in the evening followed by a Recitation of the Rosary at six o'clock at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, the 10th of February 2020, at ten-thirty in the morning at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas 78757. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or volunteer with the wonderful respite care programs and people at New Adventures (St. Thomas More Catholic Church), MPAC (St. Matthews Episcopal Church), and Bright Horizons (Emmaus Catholic Church).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020
