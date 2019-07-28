|
|
MILLER, Smokey Joe 1943-2019 Smokey Joe Miller, 76 passed away on July 7 2019. He left behind his wife Diane, his Mother Mickie, two sisters Maggie and Teresa, two brothers Jim and John and many grandkids. Smokey left Lubbock and moved to Austin in 1980 playing with the Joe Ely Band when he met Diane, they married in 1985, the couple traveled to Greece, Italy, Egypt and throughout Mexico. He will be sorely missed by all. Diane has arranged a "Celebration of Life" the live music, stories and food. Plate donations will go towards his final resting place. August 11th at VFW In Elgin Texas, 118 Sayers Rd, Elgin, Texas 78621 (512) 285-2300.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019