DE LEON, Sofia Guzman (Sofi) 63 of Austin, Texas, was called to her maker on July 20, 2019. Sofi passed away at home surrounded by her family, loved ones and friends. Sofi was born in Maldonado, San Louis Potosi, Mexico to Arnulfo and Maria Guzman on September 9th, 1955. Sofi worked in the semiconductor industry at Motorola for 25 years. She also worked for several technology companies and HEB. Sofi loved life and brought a ray of sunshine to everyone. She enjoyed visiting family and friends, spending time with her mother and children and grandchildren and beloved pets. Sofi made friends with everyone who crossed her path. Sofi is survived her Mother Maria Guzman Duenez; son John G. De Leon and Lisa M. De Leon; grandchildren Samantha M. De Leon, Samuel J. De Leon and Francisco Toscano Jr.; Siblings Ernestina Guzman, Anacleto Guzman, Francisco Guzman, Altagrasia Guzman, Estela Guzman and Obdulia Guzman. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, godchildren and beloved pets. Sofi was preceded in death by her father Arnulfo Guzman and her ex-husband John De Leon. The family will receive friends and a rosary will be held for Sofi at Harrell Funeral Home 4435 Frontier Trail, in Austin on Friday July 26th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Mass will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 2208 E 2nd St. at 10:00 AM Saturday July 27th. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019
