GEEZENSLAW, Son 1942-2019 Born September 19th, 1942, in Bertram Texas, Son Geezenslaw (born Raymond D. Smith) peacefully passed in his home on March 16th. Son will be best remembered for the lasting impact he made as half of the Country and Western duo, The Geezenslaw Brothers. As a boy, Son would walk down the streets of old south Austin to guitar lessons. As a man, he played before presidents, across the screens of America's televisions, and with some of the greatest legends of Country and Western Music. It was by chance that the Travis High School teen would have his name passed along to up-and-coming musician Sammy Allred. The harmonies fell into place and the two embarked upon a career that would span nearly five decades.. At first they were hometown favorites that lent their talents to store and shopping center openings. They would then find their way to the Louisiana Hayride, which, in 1961, would help them catch the attention Arthur Godfrey as he was scouting the country for new talent. They made the right impression and off they went to New York City to be apart of his eponymous radio program, playing three shows a day that were broadcast across the nation. Soon after, The Geezinslaws landed what would be the first major record deal for an Austin musical act. At Capitol records, they made four albums and appearanced on the Ed Sullivan Show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour ,and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. During this time, Son would befriend Country and Western legends such as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard. After returning to Austin, Son and the Geezenslaw Brothers remained active and enjoyed a surge in popularity in the late 1980s with the advent of the Nashville Now Network, appearing regularly on the Ralph Emmory Show. This period is also marked by three Austin City Limits performances, regular appearances at the annual Austin Aqua Festival, and multiple album releases under the label Step One Records. In 1998, The Geezinslaws were honored with their first and last Grand Ole Opry appearance, performing with Ralph Emmory's Legends of Country Music. In 2006 they were inducted into the sophmore class of the Austin Music Hall of Fame. Son was easily characterized by his thorny exterior. Perhaps we would call him the perpetual diamond in the rough, but after being preceded in death by his wife and daughter, those that really knew him could see that bashful self that had been singing us truths for the past sixty some odd years. The family welcomes all that were touched by Son's voice to a tribute and celebration at The Common Interest on Burnet Road - April 13th, from 12-3pm. Come join us as one chapter in Austin music comes to a close. As Son sang many times himself, please remember, dreams that you dare to dream really can come true, and it's a five dollar fine for whining. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 6, 2019