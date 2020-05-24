|
|
ALEXANDER-OKAFOR, Sonia Danette Sonia Danette Alexander-Okafor was born to Elbert Nathaniel Alexander and Virginia Delois Johnigan on the 10th of August 1960 in Tyler, Texas. She was 59 years old when she passed away on the 16th of May 2020, at Saint David's South Austin Medical Center. Sonia graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Washington. She went on to pursue her college education at Grambling State University, Grambling, Louisiana, where she met her future husband, Chris Okafor. In 1983, Sonia earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice. She began her professional career as a juvenile probation officer and later served as an adult probation officer. Later in her career she worked with various Austin area non-profits as a career counselor. Sonia and Chris were happily married for 34 years and are blessed with two adult children, Alex and Anderson. Alex is a graduate of The University of Texas in Austin and Anderson is a graduate of The University of Texas in Arlington. Sonia was devoted to her family and was actively involved in her son's academics, mental, physical and spiritual growth. Sonia was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending and watching sporting events involving her sons. She had a very giving nature and blessed family and friends with finds from her "special bargain shopping trips". Sonia will certainly be missed by her loving husband Chris Okafor; two sons: Alex and Anderson Okafor; her father Elbert Alexander; four sisters: Audrey Alexander Nelson, Marian Alexander, Deanna Alexander-Porter and Donna E. Alexander; one brother: Rodney Tod Alexander; and a host of relatives - nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation for family and friends was conducted on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family funeral service was held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Pastor Carey Marcellus Casey will be officiating.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020