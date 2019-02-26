ZVONEK, Sophie Agnes Sophie Agnes Zvonek Sophie Agnes Zvonek, 92, passed away peacefully into God's hands on 23 February 2019. As the former owner of Sophie Zvonek's Beauty Shop, which opened in 1958, her keen instincts and hardworking ambition served as a steady beacon of faith for her brothers, sisters, friends, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Born on 21 January 1927, in Fayette County, Texas, to Frank and Pauline Holub, Sophie spent her youth growing up on a farm. Her father emigrated from former Czechoslovakia, but she never forgot her Czech heritage, from polka dances to kolaches. She is preceded in death by her sister Bessie Treybig, brothers John Holub, George Holub, Frank Holub, and Jerry Holub. She is survived by her sister Delores Schmitt and brother Jim Holub. In 1949, she married Alfred Anton Zvonek, who served in the Navy. Although her husband passed away in 1972, their marriage created five wonderful sons: Ray, Danny, Billy, Mark, and Tom Zvonek, all with whom she remained close to throughout her entire life. She also leaves behind daughters-in-law Lisa, wife of Mark, and Carmell, wife of Tom. She enjoyed the pleasure of watching her seven grandchildren Angela Zumwalt, Laura Zvonek, Steven Zvonek, Jennifer Zvonek, Harrison Zvonek, Katie Zvonek, and Colton Zvonek, along with her four great-grandchildren Lydia, Laina, Ava, and Vaughn - grow and flourish. Sophie, along with her late husband, were proud founding members of St. Louis Catholic Church in Austin, Texas, and she was also an active member of the women's Czech organization, KJZT, which performs charitable works for the local community. She never met a plant she could not nourish back to life; her faith is an inspiration to many. Her home was always a safe refuge for friends and family. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Texas Home Health Hospice for their delicate devotion. All services will be held on March 1, 2019 at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757. There will be a viewing at 9:30 am and the Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am followed by the Funeral Mass. Memorials and guestbook online at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary