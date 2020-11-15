WERCHAN, Sophie Mathilde Rode Age 87, of Austin died on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Sophie was born in 1933 in the Cherry Spring community of Gillespie County, Texas, to Enos H. and Clara Ellebracht Rode. Sophie began public school at the Cherry Spring School and then completed her high school education in Fredericksburg. After high school, Sophie earned a Bachelor of Science in Education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. Later, Sophie also earned a Master of Education from The University of Texas at Austin. During her working career, Sophie taught in both the Temple and Austin public schools. Sophie met her husband James at a rooftop social in Austin. After marrying and making their home in Austin, they raised one son, Alan, who along with his wife Alice blessed them with triplet grandchildren---Adam, Seth and Katherine. Known as "Oma" to the grandchildren and to many others, more than a few of Sophie's activities in later years involved baseball games, dance performances, school functions, and anything else that the three grandchildren did. Along with James, Sophie was always active at their ranch and farm. Sophie had a lifelong walk of faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Austin for over 50 years serving in various capacities. Sophie is survived by her son, Alan and daughter-in-law Alice; and grandchildren, Adam, Seth and Katherine. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Usener of Fredericksburg, sister-in-law Dorothy Rode of Boerne, and brother-in-law Jimmy Hall of Austin. Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her brothers, Clemens and Elias Rode. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Monday, November 16th, at the Harrell Funeral Home, South Austin location. Due to COVID, a private service will be held in Austin, with a public interment at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 17th in the Giddings City Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the James C. and Sophie Rode Werchan Scholarship Fund at Concordia University Texas, to Christ Lutheran Church of Austin, or to the charity of your choice
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
