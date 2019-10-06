|
WETZEL, Sophie Trout Sophie Trout Wetzel, 89, of Austin, died on September 25, 2019. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 18, 1929, to Sophie Moseley Trout and Walter William Trout. The family moved to Lufkin, Texas when she was 3 years old. She graduated from Lufkin High School in 1946 and The University of Texas in 1950 where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. After teaching for one year (5th grade) at Central Consolidated near Lufkin, she married Jerome L. Murtaugh and they moved to Houston. They were divorced after 23 years. In 1976, she moved to Austin and married Henry Wetzel, Jr. She is a life long Presbyterian and member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Survived by husband Henry, children Mary Murtaugh Haiar and husband Tom, Walter Trout Murtaugh and wife Claudia, step daughter Wendy Anne Wetzel, step son Mark Wetzel and wife Dana. Grandchildren Valerie Varnell and husband Jason Byblow, Robert Varnell, Caroline Murtaugh, Sean Clancy, Kelli Wetzel, Travis Wetzel and wife Heather, Kyle Wetzel. Great Grandchildren William Byblow and Liam Wetzel, and many very special nieces and nephews and cousins. Predeceased by sister Mildred Rouse and husband Claude, formerly of Hallettsville, brother Bill Trout and wife Wanda, formerly of Lufkin. Memorial service will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar, Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated, especially one that benefits children. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019